Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel lunar setting will change the way we play

In the second of a series of behind the scenes developer diaries, 2K Australia demonstrates how the lunar setting for Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel will tweak the game's well-established template. The ability to jump really high is enough for me, but there are other more subtle mechanics at play, as you will see in the video below.

Apparently the arc of grenades will be affected, while there's potential for enemy corpses to fly spacewards forever (ever, ever). Best of all there appears to be a greater sense of verticality in the level design, which is something Gearbox pulled off really well in Borderlands 2.

Cryo and laser weapons are also touched on. You can freeze an enemy and then butt slam them from on high, which sounds just charming. For more on Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, check out our hands on preview , or read what Gearbox head Randy Pitchford has to say about the dubiously titled installment.