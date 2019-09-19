Borderlands 3 VIP Codes: Active point codes and how to redeem them

If one thing is clear with Borderlands 3, it's this: Gearbox would like to make sure people keep playing it for a long time. As part of that mission, the Vault Insider Program (VIP, get it?) was born. Players earn VIP points that are redeemable for new weapons and cosmetics, and there are already a ton of these codes floating around, with more coming every day.

We're collecting them so you don't have to go hunting, and we'll tell you how to redeem them and what they can unlock.

Borderlands 3 VIP codes are separate from the Borderlands 3 SHiFT Codes you can (and should) redeem for golden keys, which can unlock some rare loot.

What are Borderlands VIP codes?

Gearbox's Vault Insider Program is always giving away VIP codes in one of five forms: Vault, Email, Boost, Creator, and Diamond. Every code type is redeemed for VIP points, which are added to your VIP account to be redeemed for in-game weapons, cosmetics, and more. Rewards redeemed on the site are transferred to whichever platform you have linked to the account.

If you're playing on PC, make sure to link your Epic Games account before you start redeeming codes.

How to redeem VIP codes

(Image credit: Gearbox)

Once you're signed up for the Vault Insider Program, you can find the code redemption page by hovering over the Insiders section at the top and clicking Redeem Code. That'll give you a whole bunch of options with different types of redeemable codes.

Each code type is explained below. For golden keys, head over to our Borderlands 3 SHiFT Codes guide.

Borderlands 3 VIP Email codes

Codes received by VIP members via email on a regular basis that don't expire, as far as we know. (Usually 250-1000 points)

Code Points DONTFORGET 1000 ALLBORDERLANDSALLDAY 250 PS4MAYHEM 500 OVERABILLION 1000 OVERONEBILLION 250 ALMOSTTHERE 1000 UNBLINKINGEYE 1000 JABBER 1000 ITSHERE 1000 MADSKILLZ 250 DUCTTAPEMOD 250 ABCEASYAS123 250 FORTNITEXMAYHEM 250 OVERCLOCKED 250 BUILDURSQUAD 250 LESSTHANTHREE 250 DASHERZ 250 POWERUPEMAIL 250 FRESHBOOTY 250 ONTHEHUNT 250 MYMAIN 250 CLAPTASTIC 250 SOHAPPYTOGETHER 250 HEYSUGAR 250 2KLOVE 500 BL3ATE3 250 FIGHT4SANCTUARY 250 LOOTLOOTLOOT 250 JOYPUKE 250 BL3REVEAL 100 BL3WELCOME 250

(Image credit: Gearbox)

Borderlands 3 VIP Vault codes

Common codes that often expire after an unspecified amount of time. (Usually 100-250 points)

Code Points MAYHEM 250 ITSABOUTTIME 500 DIGISTRUCT 250 DREAMLANDVIP 100 AIRLEMAGVIP 250 SEVENDAYS 250 PLAYERONEVIP 100 INTERTOYSVIP 100 ALLYOURGAMESVIP 100 NEDGAMEVIP 100 YOURGAMEZONEVIP 100 GAMEMANIAVIP 100 BOLVIP 100 MEDIAMARKTVIP 100 SMARTOYSVIP 100 JVMVIP 250 CHILDRENOFTHEVAULT 1000 IGNVIP 250 PWR2PLYRS 250 GAMEVIP 100 JOYPUKE 300 LOADINGBAR 250

Borderlands 3 VIP Creator codes

Codes tied to specific influencers generated for events. Generally expire after the event is over. Only 4 codes can be activated per event. (Usually 200-500 points)

Code Points DOKTORFROID-BL3LAUNCH 200 EARLYACCESS 500 BONJWA-BL3LAUNCH 200 PIETSMIET-BL3LAUNCH 200 LARALOFT-BL3LAUNCH 200 COHHVIP 250

Other code types: Diamond & Boost

There are a few other code types that can net you VIP points: Diamond and Boost. These are a bit different from the others because they're one-use codes sent to individuals. Because of this, there is not a public list of these codes for anyone to use.

Diamond and Boost codes are usually worth much more than your typical Email or Vault code, so it makes sense they're one-use. For your best shot at receiving a Boost or Diamond code, keep an eye on fan-run dgSHiFT Twitter. They often host giveaways for bundles of codes.

Other ways to earn VIP Points

(Image credit: Gearbox)

You can earn extra Vault points by doing other things, like filling out your profile, signing up to a 2K newsletter, and so on. It's all essentially a big promotional campaign, but if you don't mind being bombarded with advertising, you can unlock some new stuff for Borderlands games, including Borderlands 3.

Sign up on the Borderlands 3 VIP site to earn an "Early Adopter pack" for Borderlands 3, which includes "a Children of the Vault weapon, an Echo Device skin, and five Gold Keys used to unlock chests in Borderlands 3." You can also earn some special Vault Hunter skins and heads only available to VIPs.