Borderlands 3 system requirements and graphics options revealed

The Borderlands games have never demanded monstrous rigs, and Borderlands 3 will be no exception. The game's official minimum and recommended hardware specs were published on the Borderlands website earlier today, and the good news is that you probably won't need to upgrade your PC to play it.
First of all, here are the minimum and recommended specs, for 1080p and 1440p respectively:
Minimum specs:
OS – Windows 7/8/10 (latest service pack)
Processor – AMD FX-8350 |Intel i5-3570
Memory – 6GB RAM
Graphics card – AMD Radeon™ HD 7970 | NVIDIA GeForce GTX 680 2GB
HDD – 75 GB
Recommended Specs
OS – Windows 7/8/10 (latest service pack)
Processor – AMD Ryzen 5 2600 | Intel i7-4770
Memory – 16GB RAM
Graphics card – AMD Radeon™ RX 590 | NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB
HDD – 75 GB
And most importantly, here are the graphics options you'll find in the relevant menu.
Basic
Graphics API: DirectX 11, DirectX 12
Display: (varies by setup)
Display Mode: Full Screen, Windowed Borderless, Windowed
Resolution: (varies by setup)
Vertical Sync: Off, On
Resolution Scale: 50% - 200% in 25% increments
Limit Frame Rate: Smooth 22-62 FPS, Capped 30 FPS, Capped 50 FPS, Capped 60 FPS, Capped 72 FPS, Capped 120 FPS, Unlimited, Custom
Custom FPS Limit: default 90, minimum 15, maximum 300
Calibrate Display: Brightness and HDR
Calibrate Safe Area: Adjust the boundary of the UI
Field of View: default 90, minimum 70, maximum 110
Vehicle Field of View: default 90, minimum 70, maximum 110
HUD Scale: default 1, minimum 0.6, maximum 1.3
Advanced
Preferences
Display Stats: Off, FPS, All (FPS, CPU, GPU)
Anti Aliasing: None, FXAA, Temporal
FidelityFX Sharpening: Off, On
Camera Motion Blur: Off, On
Object Motion Blur: Off, On
General
Graphics Quality: Low, Medium, High, Ultra
Texture Streaming: Low, Medium, High, Ultra
Anisotropic Filtering: 2x, 4x, 8x, 16x
Material Quality: Low, Medium, High, Ultra
Shadows: Low, Medium, High, Ultra
Draw Distance: Low, Medium, High, Ultra
Environment Texture Detail: Low, Medium, High, Ultra
Environment Detail: Low, Medium, High, Ultra
Terrain Detail: Low, Medium, High, Ultra
Foliage Detail: Low, Medium, High, Ultra
Character Texture Detail: Low, Medium, High, Ultra
Character Detail: Low, Medium, High, Ultra
Ambient Occlusion: Low, Medium, High, Ultra
Volumetric Fog: Off, Medium, High, Ultra
Screen Space Reflections: Off, Medium, High, Ultra