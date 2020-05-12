Borderlands 3 is AU$40 in Green Man Gaming's new sale

Green Man Gaming has a new birthday-themed sale, and while it's nice that the storefront seems to be celebrating its birthday, what's more important is that some of the deals are good. For example: Borderlands 3 is AU$40.50 at the moment. The game goes on sale pretty frequently, but that's one of the best prices I've seen yet.

Even better, if you buy certain games you get a bonus free game. You don't get to choose, however: once you've purchased the game you'll get a code, which you can redeem for a randomly selected 'mystery game'.

Here are some of the participating highlights:

GTA 5 Premium Online Edition - AU$20.71

Monster Hunter World Iceborne - AU$43.29

Assassin's Creed Odyssey - AU$22.67

Red Dead Redemption 2 - AU$66.20

And here are some other deals that don't include a free game, but are pretty good anyway:

Darksiders Genesis - AU$37.45

Code Vein - AU$45.47

Stygian: Reign of the Old Ones - AU$18.25

A note on affiliates: some of our stories, like this one, include affiliate links to online stores. These online stores share a small amount of revenue with us if you buy something through one of these links, which help support our work evaluating components and games.