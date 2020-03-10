Borderlands 3 is AU$40 in Fanatical's current spring sale

Fanatical is currently running a 'Spring Sale', which is more like an autumn sale if you're in Australia, but whatever the case: there are lots of games, and they're cheap. For example, for the next 12 or so hours you can get Borderlands 3 for AU$40.47, which redeems on the Epic Games Store.

There's also a nice discount on Resident Evil 3 Remake preorders. Rather than pay the full price of AU$92.95, you can currently preorder for AU$73.10.

Fanatical is calling it its "biggest sale ever" and there are a bunch of rotating flash offers, so it may be worth checking back every now and then. Meanwhile, sales over AU$15 currently will see The Age of Decadence bundled in for free. Later in the week, Homebrew Patent Unknown, Syberia 3 and Pony Island will be free.

As for now, here are some current highlights:

Devil May Cry 5 - AU$24.72

Assassin's Creed Odyssey - AU$34.18

A Plague Tale: Innocence - AU$23.98

Insurgency Sandstorm - AU$24.44

Age of Wonders: Planetfall - AU$52.12

Pathologic 2 - AU$38.90

Codemasters Mixer Bundle (includes Grid Autosport, Dirt Rally and more) - AU$8.39

Check out the full sale here.

