Borderlands 2 trailer has mechs, turrets, rockets and killer wildlife

By

A new Borderlands 2 trailer has arrived, providing another two minute mental detour through Pandora. It's as exotic, irreverent and violent as you'd expect, but thankfully the angry mechanoid wheezes of the hard dubstep tracks of previous videos have been replaced with something a little more serene. Namely, The Lion Sleeps Tonight. It's an unusual sonic backdrop to the mech battles, murderous wildlife and prolific posing of the sequel's four main playable characters.

Consider this the point of no return. If you want that piece of music stuck in your mind for the rest of the day, by all means, continue. Altogether now, "a-wimoweh, a-wimoweh, a-whimoweh."

[VAMS id="8F5845sWgo9n7"]

Tom Senior

Tom stopped being a productive human being when he realised that the beige box under his desk could play Alpha Centauri. After Deus Ex and Diablo 2 he realised he was cursed to play amazing PC games forever. He started writing about them for PC Gamer about six years ago, and is now UK web ed.
