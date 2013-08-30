Borderlands 2: Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon's Keep gets a prologue video

Gearbox has released a short film called "+5 to Punching: A Bunkers & Badasses Prologue," which acts as a prologue of sorts for Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon's Keep DLC you might remember falling into your digital lap last June.

Apparently, everything began with Brick and Tiny Tina being captured and interrogated in a Hyperion stronghold, with Tina using her deranged imagination to give Brick the inspiration needed to break free of his chains and incapacitate the "sorcerer" holding them captive. It just goes to show how powerful a colorful imagination can be, though I suppose having biceps larger than your skull helps too.

Borderlands 2's next piece of DLC , the Ultimate Vault Hunter Upgrade Pack 2: Digistruct Peak Challenge, comes out September 3 and raises the level cap from 61 to 72. The more story-focused DLC T.K. Baha's Bloody Harvest, comes out sometime this Fall, though we're guessing it'll be around Halloween considering the main boss is named Jaques O'Lantern. Pumpkins tend to be a little more frightening in October, when they haven't transitioned to their delicious pie form.