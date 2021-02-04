Boot failures prompt Corsair to issue a partial recall for some high wattage PSUs

Corsair is recalling certain batches of its HX1200 and HX1200i series power supply units due to an issue that prevents some motherboards from completing a power-on self test, otherwise known as POST.

"Affected units may exhibit compatibility issues with some motherboards—the issue will typically manifest immediately, or shortly after, installation and presents as connected motherboards failing to POST. Only units within lot codes 2030XXXX to 2041XXXX, sold after July 20th, 2020 are affected," Corsair states.

There is "zero risk" of the issue damaging your hardware, just potentially your sanity. Trying to diagnose a newly built PC that fails to boot or POST is equally frustrating (if not more so) than looking forward to eating last night's leftovers for lunch, only to find your roommate got to it first.

Fortunately, it's easy to enough to figure out if your HX1200 or HX1200i is among the faulty batch. Lot codes designate the year and week of manufacture, followed by a manufacturer code, or YYWWXXXX (YY=year, WW=week, XXXX=manufacturer code). So a lot code that reads 2030XXXX means it was manufactured in 2020 on the 30th week (July 20), followed by the manufacturer code.



These are 1,200W models with 80 Plus Platinum certification and fully modular cabling, both backed by a 10-year warranty. The main difference between the two is that the HXi works with Corsair's iCUE software.

Corsair's PSUs in general are typically on the reliable side, in our experience—we consider its RM850x to be the best PSU for gaming. But even the best falter from time to time.

Since there is no risk of hardware damage, Corsair is not issuing a full recall. However, if you own one of the affected units, you can submit a support ticket to initiate an advance RMA. That means Corsair will put a charge on your credit card and send out a replacement PSU right away, then remove the charge once you return the faulty PSU.