Bombshell: a new ARPG borne out of a Duke Nukem lawsuit

When Interceptor and 3D Realms teamed up, it seemed likely that they would announce a new Duke Nukem —one rumoured to be an action-RPG. That announcement did happen, but, unfortunately for the two studios, it happened in the form of a Gearbox lawsuit saying they weren't allowed to do it. Awkward.

That lawsuit is still ongoing, so in the meantime, Interceptor have launched something else. Bombshell is an ARPG starring a cyborg-Skrillex lady called (and I wish I was joking) Shelly “Bombshell” Harrison. A new trailer introduces us to the character and—as you might expect from people associated with Duke Nukem—isn't particularly subtle about it."

You can find more information at the new Bombshell website, although doing so will subject you to some pretty awful puns. For example, while explaining why they're making this game:

"Lawsuits take time, and are often a long, drawn-out process. Meanwhile, we wanted to be productive—our creative team couldn't wait around for the issue to be resolved. Ultimately, we saw it as the opportunity to create our own intellectual property, and Bombshell was born. So far, it's been a blast."

Ouch.

There aren't many details yet, but Interceptor say they're interested in ARPGs as a way to "blend intense storytelling action with player freedom and expression".

Bombshell is due out in early-2015.