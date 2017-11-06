Bomber Crew earned $1 million in its first week, and a bunch more stuff is on the way

Strategic flight sim Bomber Crew is fast becoming an autumn success story. It wowed at first blush and held up when our own Paul Dean gave it a go, and according to lead designer Dave Miller, plenty of others are enjoying it too.

"The reception for Bomber Crew has been really good," Miller told Rock Paper Shotgun. Publisher Curve previously announced that it brought in more than $1 million in its first week alone. It's been so successful, in fact, that developer Runner Duck is already talking about releasing "another game" in the years to come.

"We’ve got plans for the franchise, not just to take it sideways and do the obvious things," Miller told RPS. "We will now definitely be able to do the next big thing. That’s another title, but it’s quite a way off."

Runner Duck isn't abandoning Bomber Crew's existing players, mind. It already has a small $2 skin pack, and a slew of small free updates, as well as larger paid DLCs are in the pipes.

The most promising free update is an oft-requested pause feature—or more accurately, a way to slow time during hectic fights in order to better command your flight crew. You can only slow time for so long, and the function is on a cooldown, so combat will retain its headiness.

This and other free additions will set the stage for bigger, paid expansions, one of which will release "before the end of the year." Another expansion will follow in 2018, which Miller teases as something "everyone's asking for."

Bomber Crew is available on Steam for $15.