Blood Bowl 3 will have transforming pitches, gross burgers

During today's Nacon Connect livestream, Cyanide filled in some details about its forthcoming fantasy football parody Blood Bowl 3. A trailer showed the six sponsors its singleplayer campaign will be based around: Bugman's Beer, Corsair Cruises, Cabal Vision, Block & Dodgers, Orcidas, and a disgusting hamburger brand called Nurgle King. As lead cinematic artist Yoann Drulhe explained, "During the campaign you will have to face a bunch of star players, who are the public faces of these sponsors."

The sponsors will all have their own dedicated teams led by a different star player, each of which will have to be defeated one by one. Drulhe mentioned that orc star player Varag Ghoul-Chewer will be returning, and will be the face of the Orcidas brand and founder of his own chain of gyms. When I spoke to Cyanide earlier this year, they mentioned the campaign will let you field your own custom team and take them into multiplayer once it's finished, which is a nice touch.

Drulhe also said that Blood Bowl 3's pitches will have their own rules, and some will change mid-match if the right conditions are met. The example he gave was that scoring a touchdown during the first half on the dark elf pitch will summon a kraken. That may not be a good thing.

Blood Bowl 3 is currently in closed beta, and due to arrive in Early Access this September.

Jody Macgregor
Jody is that guy who will try to convince you to play some indie game you've never heard of with a name like Extreme Meatpunks Forever. He is also on a doomed quest to play every Warhammer game.
