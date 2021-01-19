Bloober Team reveals The Medium system requirements and a new trailer

I selected The Medium, Bloober Team's upcoming horror-mystery about a woman who can walk between the real world and the spirit realm, in the third round of our 2021 fantasy draft because I honestly have high hopes for it. Call it a feeling, or a premonition if you will: Bloober Team hasn't quite hit what it's been aiming at yet, but it's due, and I'm getting really good vibes off of this one.

With its release now a little over a week away, the studio has dropped a new trailer digging into some of the Medium's abilities, and—more practically for those of us who actually want to play it—revealed, in great detail, what sort of hardware we'll need in order to do so. It's a good range of specs that's not too demanding on the low end.

Minimum (1080p/30 fps, low preset)

OS : Windows 10 64 bit

: Windows 10 64 bit CPU : Intel Core i5-6600 or AMD Ryzen 5

: Intel Core i5-6600 or AMD Ryzen 5 GPU : GeForce 1650 Super or GTX 1060, or AMD R9 390X

: GeForce 1650 Super or GTX 1060, or AMD R9 390X RAM : 8GB

: 8GB Storage : 50GB HDD

: 50GB HDD DirectX: 11

Recommended (1080p/30 fps, medium preset)

OS : Windows 10 64 bit

: Windows 10 64 bit CPU : Intel Core i5-9600 or AMD Ryzen 3700 X

: Intel Core i5-9600 or AMD Ryzen 3700 X GPU : GeForce GTX 1660 Super or AMD RX 5600XT 6GB

: GeForce GTX 1660 Super or AMD RX 5600XT 6GB RAM : 16GB

: 16GB Storage : 50GB SSD

: 50GB SSD DirectX: 11

High (1440p/30 fps, high present)

OS : Windows 10 64 bit

: Windows 10 64 bit CPU : Intel Core i5-9600 or AMD 3700 X

: Intel Core i5-9600 or AMD 3700 X GPU : GeForce RTX 2060 Super or AMD 5700 XT

: GeForce RTX 2060 Super or AMD 5700 XT RAM : 16GB

: 16GB Storage : 50GB SSD

: 50GB SSD DirectX: 11

Ultra (2160p/30 fps, high preset)

OS : Windows 10 64 bit

: Windows 10 64 bit CPU : Intel Core i7-9700 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700 X

: Intel Core i7-9700 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700 X GPU : GeForce RTX 2080 8GB or RTX 3060 Ti, or AMD RX 6800 16GB

: GeForce RTX 2080 8GB or RTX 3060 Ti, or AMD RX 6800 16GB RAM : 16GB

: 16GB Storage : 50GB SSD

: 50GB SSD DirectX: 11

Raytracing Minimum (1080p/30 fps, medium preset)

OS : Windows 10 64 bit

: Windows 10 64 bit CPU : Intel Core i5-9600 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700 X

: Intel Core i5-9600 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700 X GPU : GeForce RTX 2060 Super 8GB or AMD RX 6800 16GB

: GeForce RTX 2060 Super 8GB or AMD RX 6800 16GB RAM : 16GB

: 16GB Storage : 50GB SSD

: 50GB SSD DirectX: 12

Raytracing Recommended (1440p/30 fpx, high preset)

OS : Windows 10 64 bit

: Windows 10 64 bit CPU : Intel Core i7-9700 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700 X

: Intel Core i7-9700 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700 X GPU : GeForce RTX 3060 Ti or RTX 2080 8GB, or AMD RX 6800 16GB

: GeForce RTX 3060 Ti or RTX 2080 8GB, or AMD RX 6800 16GB RAM : 16GB

: 16GB Storage : 50GB SSD

: 50GB SSD DirectX: 12

Raytracing high (2160p/30 fps, high preset)

OS : Windows 10 64 bit

: Windows 10 64 bit CPU : Intel Core i7-9700 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700 X

: Intel Core i7-9700 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700 X GPU : GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD RX 6800 XT 16GB

: GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD RX 6800 XT 16GB RAM : 16GB

: 16GB Storage : 50GB SSD

: 50GB SSD DirectX: 11

The specifications all target 30 fps gameplay, but Bloober Team confirmed that an option to unlock framerates will be available in the graphics menu.

The Medium is set to debut on Steam on January 28. Bloober Team showed off 14 minutes of gameplay earlier this month, and more recently rolled out a "spooky" live-action trailer.