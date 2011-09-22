Blockade Runner: Minecraft in SPACE! With SPACESHIPS

Do you ever wish Minecraft was a bit more, well, spacey?

Blockade Runner is probably what you're looking for. Friend of PC Gamer, Andy Kelly , has just pointed out that Blockade Runner looks pretty damn awesome, and has a lite version available to download. As Graham eloquently put it "That game got good real quick."

The devs describe Blockade Runner as "the beginning of a Multiplayer First Person Adventure Space Sim that will feature fully destructible, operational, crewable 'living' starships in a massive and procedurally generated galaxy." I approve of this description.

There's a lite version available to download from the offical site .The developers are opting for a Minecraft-esque payment system; fair enough considering the game is still in Alpha. The current release is selling for $10.

Let us know how you get on in the comments.