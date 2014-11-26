Popular

Blizzard's annual sale is happening

By

Diablo 3 header

Steam sales may be landmarks on the PC gaming discount calendar, but there is one event that's altogether rarer. A Blizzard sale comes but once a year: like Christmas, if, instead of reindeer, there were an all-consuming race of insectoid aliens.

This year, Starcraft 2, Diablo 3 and World of Warcraft all have deals. Here's your selection:

For WoW, you're also getting all pre-Draenor expansions bundled in—up to and including Mists of Pandaria.

Honestly, all of them are good in their own way, and the Starcraft 2 discounts are particularly nice.

All of Blizzard's Black Friday discounts are set to run until Tuesday, 2 December.

To celebrate, here is a picture of PC Gamer's official sale mascot, The Stoat:

Stoat 1

Image Source: Judi Mahon, via BBC.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
See comments