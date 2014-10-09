Blizzard to host pre-launch Warlords of Draenor event in Sydney

Australians will get the opportunity to grill the lead game designer of World of Warcraft at a special event later this month. To celebrate the November launch of the Warlords of Draenor expansion, Blizzard is putting on a free event at Event Cinemas in Sydney's CBD on October 23.

Lead game designer Ion Hazzikosta will be in attendance for a Q&A, while light refreshments will be provided (read: there won't be VB served in barrels, which is a deal breaker for some people). Tickets are free, but you'll need to register in advance on Eventbrite come October 14, as capacity is limited. If you happen to be under 15, you'll need be accompanied by an adult.

Warlords of Draenor releases November 13. It's one of the most exciting expansions yet, especially since we'll be seeing a nice visual revamp for the decade old MMO. Check it out in action with these gameplay videos.