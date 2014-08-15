Popular

World of Warcraft: Warlords of Draenor trailer previews new areas and battles

By

Warcraft

With last night's Warlords of Draenor release date announcement , World of Warcraft fans know when to use up all their remaining holiday days. But what will they be doing as they shirk off the responsibilities of dumb reality? Blizzard's "In Action" trailer gives us a taste, via a brief look at the expansion's new areas, Garrisons, PvP zones and more.

If you'd prefer a specific look at just one of those areas, check out this run through of WoD's new Grimrail Depot—a dungeon set on a moving train.

Warlords of Draenor will be with us 13 November.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
