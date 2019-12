As reported by Gamespot , Blizzard are hiring staff for an "Unannounced Game Title". Even more unannounced than the kind-of unannounced Project Titan . They're looking for software engineers to work on the new project.

The job application points out that the game is "a new and exciting project", but you knew that already right? This is Blizzard we're talking about.

Are you reaching for the CV? You could end up on a future PC Gamer infographic , you lucky devil.