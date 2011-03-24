20 Years of Blizzard: Blizzard's DNA

We celebrated Blizzard's 20th anniversary with a massive cover story in our April issue that analyzed just how far-reaching their impact on gamers across the globe has been. In part two of that story, ( read part 1 here ), we put Blizzard under a microscope to inspect the people involved, and what they've gone off to do around the industry.

It's difficult to measure exactly what Blizzard's effect on the gaming industry has been, but one glance at the monster-sized image below tells you it's big. Go ahead, look around—every game here had at least one ex-Blizzard employee working on it. From casual adventures to hardcore shooters, they're everywhere!

Click for the massive, high-res version where you can actually read things.