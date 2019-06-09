Popular

Bleeding Edge, a 4v4 brawler by Ninja Theory, gets a technical alpha this month

It looks like a melee Overwatch.

Ninja Theory just officially revealed its forthcoming 4v4 melee brawler, Bleeding Edge, at Microsoft's E3 2019 press conference. The trailer, which is embedded above, reveals that a technical alpha will launch on June 27 for Xbox, and hopefully PC, too. Alpha sign ups are available here.

According to the game's official website, Bleeding Edge is a "one of a kind multiplayer [game] that fuses combo mechanics with dynamic 3rd person action. Team up and execute powerful synergised attacks to become an unstoppable force in the fact of your enemies - freeze foes in time, control minds, ride missles and unleash electrifying guitar solos in a fast-paced yet strategic combat system that rewards technique, timing and teamwork."

Ten playable fighters have also been revealed, with a further two likely to be announced in the coming weeks. These range the saw blade wielding Buttercup, through to the acid spitting Kulev, who is, by the way, a robotic snake.

The game leaked earlier this week, as E3 reveals are wont to do. The trailer above is a cleaner version of the one you might have seen before, and provides a glimpse at the game's colourful playable characters.

Shaun Prescott

