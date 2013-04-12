Black Ops 2 'Mob of the Dead' trailer shows zombies in Alcatraz

If you've ever dreamed of playing a zombie survival shooter set on Alcatraz (and who hasn't!) then this Black Ops 2 DLC is probably going to appeal to you. 'Mob of the Dead' - which comes bundled with the forthcoming 'Uprising' DLC pack - places you in the shoes of one of four mobsters imprisoned on Alcatraz, and as you'll have guessed, you'll be shooting lots of zombies. Hordes of them. The mobsters boast the professional voice acting skills of four Hollywood talents: Ray Liotta, Chazz Palminteri, Joe Pantoliano and Michael Madsen.

The trailer above is promoting the Xbox 360 version, which is dropping this month, but PC gamers have to wait until June to play this. The 'Uprising' DLC also contains four new multiplayer maps in the form of Vertigo, Magma, Encore and Studio.