Black Desert Online now offers a seven-day free trial

You've spent the last year tweaking nasal sliders and adjusting eyebrow thicknesses in Black Desert Online's extraordinary character creator, so how do you fancy importing those characters into the actual game? Daum now offers a seven-day free trial for its "unconventional" MMO, which is partly unconventional because it's the rare MMO these days that sports a monthly price tag.

To jump in, head over to the Black Desert site and click on the big purple button, while trying not to stare at the impractical armour of the lady on the right. If you want to make the most of your seven days, try not to spend too much of it in the character creator, but more importantly have a read of our beginner's guide.