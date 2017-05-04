Black Desert Online is heading to Steam this month

Pearl Abyss and Kakao Games’ Black Desert Online—the quirky MMORPG that's seen in-game picketing and 500-word essays doled out to trolls—looks to broaden its horizons this month by debuting on Steam. As of May 24, players can take to Selenaera, Far East and beyond on Valve's digital distribution platform.

Unfortunately, if you're already set up with a Black Desert Online account your player profile is non-transferable to Steam—despite the fact the game operates a "single-world system", where all players inhabit the same world but can choose servers within that world.

Steam players are also required to sign up for a Black Desert Online account, however patches and updates will be accessed via the Steam client. "Both versions will be identical and updated at the same time," reads this Steam FAQ. "Black Desert Online is frequently updated with free expansions and evolving content."

While Black Desert Online operates a tiered package payment system, it's unclear at this stage how much the game will cost when it appears on Steam. The FAQ is clear, though, that players can purchase Daum Cash—the game world's currency—by way of Steam wallet funds.

If you've ever fancied Black Desert Online but have been put off by committing to a new MMO—why not have a gander at Steven's tips on getting started?

Black Desert Online will be available on Steam come May 24.