BioWare releases free "Destruction" add-on for Dragon Age: Inquisition

BioWare has released a free multiplayer-focused content pack for Dragon Age: Inquisition that adds new (and potentially more dangerous) routes to existing locations. And if you've been kicking yourself for not springing for the deluxe edition of the game, a second add-on has that base covered too.

"Destruction adds new paths to existing destinations," BioWare explained, somewhat vaguely, in the announcement. "The conflicts raging throughout the world have upset the balance of nature. Wild creatures now roam the battlefield, introducing chaos as they attack both friend and foe."

That one's a freebie, so there is literally no reason not to grab it if you own Dragon Age: Inquisition. The Deluxe Upgrade, on the other hand, will set you back $10, but it's more substantial, too. It adds the Skyhold Throne, Red Hart Halla, the Bog Unicorn, the official soundtrack, multiplayer Deluxe Edition chests, and the Flames of the Inquisition gear, all of which was included in the Deluxe release. $10 is also the difference in price between the two editions, so it's not like anyone is being unfairly hosed here, either.

The Dragon Age: Inquisition Destruction and Deluxe add-ons are both available now on Origin. Our review, for those still wavering, is camped here.