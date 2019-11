3. Seriously, man, don't drink that it could be shampoo or bleach, or a tonic that sears the flesh from your hands - put it down, Booker. No! BAD action hero. What are you THREE YEARS OLD?

Tom stopped being a productive human being when he realised that the beige box under his desk could play Alpha Centauri. After Deus Ex and Diablo 2 he realised he was cursed to play amazing PC games forever. He started writing about them for PC Gamer about six years ago, and is now UK web ed.