BioShock Infinite won't have multiplayer

BioShock Infinite's turbulent journey toward its February 26 release has incurred staff departures and release delays as Irrational ensures the completeness of Columbia's sweeping set pieces. But one thing Columbia won't include is now very clear: taking to Twitter last weekend (via Kotaku ), Irrational co-founder Ken Levine triple-killed any possibility of multiplayer modes accompanying BioShock: Infinite's story.

RT @ tnaygc : @ iglevine what do you think about Infinite's Multi? will it damage the story?---No MP in Infinite.November 26, 2012

RT @ wolverine11111 : @ iglevine Does that mean nope it won't or nope you can't clear that issue up?--No multi.November 25, 2012

RT @ tha_don_101 : @ iglevine can you clear up whether or not Bioshock Infinite will have multiplayer modes?---Nope.November 25, 2012

Levine previously toyed with including multiplayer in Infinite as far back as 2010 , stating any sort of multiplayer modes would need just as much draw as the single-player's experimental elements. "It's not like people won't buy the game if it doesn't have a world-changing multiplayer element," he said. "Unless you're Call of Duty, unless you're Halo, unless you've got something new to say like Left 4 Dead, people are not going to care, so why do it?"