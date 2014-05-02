BioShock Infinite's Columbia appears in the skies of Minecraft

What if Elizabeth tore open a rift, but instead of yanking out a crate of guns or a Gatling-wielding automaton, she withdraws a square-shaped chunk of grass before chucking it at your face with a "Booker, catch!"? I'd sputter in confusion, but that probably also means BioShock Infinite's heroine found her way to the Minecraft-ed version of the floating city of Columbia. Constructed by architect group TheVoxelBox of the Planet Minecraft fansite, the city boasts superb detail and personality worthy of the game's best custom creations .

It's clear Columbia's builders focused on capturing each hovering platform's neoclassical feel right down to the giant propellers keeping everything in the sky and a bright palette reminiscent of Infinite's rich coloring. What's missing, sadly, is Elizabeth's towering, angel-shaped prison and a bunch of uncomfortably nationalist posters. Still, I can just imagine enjoying a freedom dog in the market district, a blocky Lutece urging me on from some shadowy corner: "Bring us the cube, and wipe away the debt."

Here's some more screenshots of Columbia in Minecraft from TheVoxelBox. Be sure to spot the Vox Populi airship looming above and the cheery storefront with the always-welcome "PIE" sign. The actual map file and schematic are also free to download and use .