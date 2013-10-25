Bioshock Infinite: Burial at Sea episode one release date announced

It's November 12! That's for part one of Bioshock Infinite's first chunk of story DLC, set in that fragile underwater utopia/horrorshow, Rapture. Phil's played it, and he's writing a few impressions down right now . Episode One throws Booker and Elizibeth back to a time to a point before Rapture transitioned from endless parties to mutant massacre.

Ken Levine mentioned on Twitter that there will be new weapons, plasmids and gear, including an "old man winter" plasmid. I'm more excited about wandering around a still-living Rapture, as captured in this splendid piece of concept art for Bioshock 1.

Part one of the DLC will be Booker-centric, but apparently we'll get to play as Elizabeth in part two, but will there be reality tears? Will there be Skyhooks? Will we once more be able to fire thousands of bees out of our palms? We'll have to pay £10 / $15 in a few week to find out. Stay tuned for Phil's impressions on PCGamer.com shortly.