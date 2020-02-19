Biomutant is still alive but has no new release date

Remember Biomutant ? It's the RPG with mutated trash pandas who know kung fu. When it was announced in 2017 it was slated to come out in 2019. Well, that didn't happen, and there hasn't been as much as squeak from developer Experiment 101 until day.

Unfortunately, the message from developer Experiment 101 doesn't give us any idea of when Biomutant will launch. But, hey, at least the game isn't cancelled. "We will reveal the release date as soon as everyone at our studio feels confident about hitting that date and that the game is ready for it," the developer says.

Experiment 101 puts the radio silence down to being focused and working hard. Aside from game development being unpredictable, it says the reason Biomutant is taking longer than initially thought is due to its "sheer magnitude, size, and length." Fair enough.

It should hopefully be well worth the wait given that this is a game that involves somersaulting cats. You can tweak your furry character's look, but the more central part of the game is fiddling with its genetics, gaining some wild physical and psychic abilities.

Biomutant is being made by a bunch of people who worked on the Just Cause series, so hopefully that means lots of slick physics-based action, especially in combat, which has all the spectacle of a Devil May Cry fight scene in what's been shown off so far.