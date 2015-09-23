Big Picture looks much nicer, thanks to Steam beta update

Steam's Big Picture mode is useful when playing games on the telly, but it doesn't half waste that screen space, making you click through giant button after giant button on a horrid revolving menu if you want to do anything other than play a recent game. Thankfully, that's about to change—in fact, it's already changed, courtesy of an update to the Steam client beta. The various tabs are easier to navigate now, and present more information and sub-menus at a glance.

The update notes are here, and you can learn how to sign up to Steam's client beta here. I'd say it's worth it, if you use Big Picture, but be aware that you'll no longer be able to view the Mad Max films on Steam. Valve hopes to have this bizarre bug fixed "by tomorrow", however.