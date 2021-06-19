Big Biomutant patch doubles the level cap

Anthropomorphic rats n cats kung-fu brawler Biomutant has a big new patch out updating a broad range of features, but most specifically doubling the level cap from 50 to 100. For PC players, there's also now settings to switch what field of view type you're adjusting, either horizontal or vertical, so you can get the right aspect ratio when using whatever bizarre stack of ultrawide monitors you've got hacked together.

The level cap increase seems tailored to those taking on Biomutant in New Game+, as does a big change to loot allowing for more variations of loot rather than repeats. There are also "several new items which have higher stats than their lower rarity counterparts." So if you find a low-level item you like, well, now there's a good chance you can find a high level variant of it.

A major quality of life update now also allows you to scrap items from the loot screen, rather than having to dive into your inventory proper. A variety of other issues and quality of life additions, from UI tweaks to melee lock-on, are also included in the full patch notes, which you can find easily on Steam.

Biomutant was a game much-hyped before its release this year, mostly for its quirky ideas and cute cats. Our review found it quirky and cute, but ultimately boring. That's not to say it's bad—you can get a lot out of it—but that it's not a classic in the making.