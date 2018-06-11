Bethesda's Starfield 'is playable,' Elder Scrolls 6 is in 'pre-production' says Todd Howard

In an interview with Gameslice's Geoff Keighley on Monday, Todd Howard offered a little more detail on the status of Bethesda's next two major projects, Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6. "I would say Elder Scrolls 6 is in pre-production, and Starfield is in production. It's a game we've been making for awhile," Howard said. "Starfield is playable. Elder Scrolls 6, not in that way yet."

Keighley mentioned that several years ago, Howard said the technology didn't yet exist for the next Elder Scrolls he wanted to make. Is that technology ready now? "It's getting closer," he said with a laugh. "I don't want to spoil anything yet. I think the teasers we put out are announcing the game, and ones of tone. How does the game feel? Hints at where it's set, for both Starfield and Elder Scrolls set. Even for us, though, redoing that music and putting it up there, even we get goosebumpy. We can't wait to have everybody be able to play this game. But that's us, too. We want to play it."

It sounds like that Elder Scrolls 6 teaser definitely contains some hints about the game, even if it's not fully in production yet. Howard was coy, but did say "there's some things there to pick apart, but we'll let our fans do that."