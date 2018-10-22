Bethesda warns Fallout 76 fans to expect 'spectacular' bugs and issues

In a warm note to fans posted on Twitter today, Bethesda described the decision to create an online-only version of Fallout 'very scary' and admitted having the same questions a lot of Fallout fans still do: "What exactly is this?" The note also states that Fallout 76 isn't a finished game but 'a starting line', and also warns that, yeah, there's gonna be 'unforseen bugs' and potentially 'spectacular issues' ahead for players.

"Some we're aware of, such as areas where performance needs to improve with lots of players," the note reads. "Others, we surely don't. We need your help finding them, and advice on what's important to fix. We'll address all of it, now and after launch."

I don't think anyone is expecting a bug-free performance from the beta—it's a beta—and all games, not just online multiplayer games, have their share of issues and bugs along the way. On the plus side for Bethesda, I'm pretty sure there'll be no shortage of advice on what to fix coming their way from players.

You can read the full note below.