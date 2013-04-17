Bethesda teases with another cryptic Vine video, commits floricide

Yesterday it was spinning barbed wire and Bach's Air on the G String , and today it's burning sunflowers and a guy who doesn't look very alive. Bethesda Softworks' new passion for experimental art house filmmaking and short-form social media brings us a second Vine teaser video , this time five seconds long.

What does it all mean? A new game in a new franchise? An new game in an existing franchise? Bethesda hates sunflowers? These "fire flowers" mean Bethesda is teasing a hyper-gritty Mario game? Again, we have no idea, but our comment sleuths pulled some interesting connections out of yesterday's video , and we love sleuthin', so here's round two: