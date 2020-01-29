Bethesda is holding a 24-hour sale for Australian fire relief

Bethesda Softworks is holding a 24-hour sale on Bethesda.net and the Humble Store to raise funds for bush fire relief efforts in Australia. From 10 am PT/1 pm ET on January 30 until the same time on January 31, Bethesda games on both sites will be offered at a 33 percent discount, with net proceeds going to the Australian Red Cross.

To help Australia, we’re having a 24 hour sale starting January 30th on @humble and https://t.co/R4vSjdDRMu. Net proceeds will go to @RedCrossAU to help with fire relief efforts. Details: https://t.co/a4dxnjXbp6 pic.twitter.com/Z6W9kLZRiWJanuary 29, 2020

Separately, Bethesda is also offering a Fallout-themed Responders Australia Charity Tee for $25, with all profits raised going to the Australian Salvation Army. The shirt, featuring the Vault Boy holding (and not doing anything terrible to) a koala on the front, is up for preorder now and expect to ship in March.

Australia's 2019-20 bush fire season has been particularly devastating: An estimated 10.6 million hectares have burned, killing at least 32 people and destroying thousands of homes. Up to one billion animals have also died as a result of the fires, either directly or through the resulting loss of habitat and food sources. A stretch of relatively cool, damp weather has relieved some of the pressure on firefighters, but officials recently warned that high temperatures and strong winds are expected to return, which could strengthen existing fires and cause new ones to start.

Bethesda isn't the only studio selling a themed t-shirt for Australian fire relief: Destiny 2 developer Bungie is offering a Guardians for Australia tee, also for $25, that's available for preorder until February 8.