Bethesda's final Vine teaser gets hairy, reveal coming tomorrow [Update: it's Zwei]

[Update] IGN has confirmed that the game being teased is Resident Evil creator Shinji Mikami's survival horror game, codenamed Zwei. We're waiting on confirmation from Bethesda that the game will be on PC.

On Tuesday, it was barbed wire and Bach . Yesterday, it was burning flowers and a hanging man . Today, it's a dimly-lit room, a shadowed figure, and what appears to be beard hair. Or chest hair. Or head hair. We don't know for sure, but this is it for Bethesda Softworks' cryptic Vine video teasers—the reveal is coming tomorrow on IGN.

Rumors about what's being teased have stretched from Fallout to Wolfenstein to Resident Evil creator Shinji Mikami's survival horror game Zwei and beyond. So far, "Scooby Doo MMO" from commenter Thestral has been the most popular call. This last video does give me, like, the heebie jeebies.

So here it is, gang, our last chance to keep sleuthing. I'll be enjoying a comically large sandwich while eagerly awaiting further investigation, and we'll bring you the story on whatever's revealed tomorrow.