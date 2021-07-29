The best XM4 loadouts for Warzone

The Warzone XM4 has been overlooked for a lot of its time in Warzone since the release of Cold War. It hasn't found itself at the very top of the meta, but it's never been considered worthless either.

It's a strange position for a Warzone gun to be in, and I think the XM4 is a great choice for a lot of utility in Verdansk thanks to its manageable recoil and great damage values across the board. So, in my crusade to get people to appreciate it, here are a couple of the best XM4 Warzone loadouts and some advice on how to run them.

The best long-range XM4 Warzone loadout

Attachments:

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 13.5" Task Force

13.5" Task Force Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Ammunition: STANAG 60 Rnd

Secondary:

OTs 9 (unlocked by getting double kills in 15 separate completed matches)

Perks:

EOD

Ghost

Amped

Throwables:

Claymore

Heartbeat Sensor

This XM4 loadout is all about building a laser beam at long range. For this we need the Agency Suppressor to prevent the weapon putting a dot on the enemy radar. It's also absolutely delightful in improving bullet velocity and range, as well as sorting out vertical recoil somewhat. Also boosting the XM4's recoil properties is the 13.5" Task Force barrel, which also reduces that vertical climb, but more importantly mitigates your gun's side-to-side bounce. This is the trickiest form of recoil to do anything about, so it's key to have it sorted as much as possible. The long barrel also helps you in the range and bullet velocity department, meaning your shots are much more likely to hit where you tell them to, as well as actually deal the required damage.

I've chucked the Field Agent Grip on here for the same reason: it's a fantastic way to reduce this gun's recoil and make it as manageable as possible. It's shocking how accurate the XM4 gets when you stack these attachments, and I highly recommend giving it a shot and seeing how it feels.

The Axial Arms 3x optic is my scope of choice for long range, too, because it offers a significant amount of magnification without completely obscuring the rest of the screen. Especially while mounted and taking out foes from across skyscrapers, the 3x scope is great, although some do prefer the extra range the Royal & Kross 4x scope delivers, so do feel free to compromise to whichever feels best.

(Image credit: Infinity Ward)

Finally, this loadout includes the biggest magazine we have, the STANAG 60 Rnd. In squad modes, you don't want to be wasting time reloading, so packing as many bullets in the chamber as possible is going to save your skin pretty often.

Perk-wise, start with an Overkill class if you don't have a decent close-range secondary. However, with a bit of luck you might find a decent ground loot SMG and deem it worthy of going for Ghost early on, which will help you big time as the circle closes and enemies stalk the area with Heartbeat Sensors and UAVs. The other perks you should go for are EOD and Amped, because reducing explosive damage is very very good and switching weapons quickly gives you an extra split second.

Remember, while you wield this hefty XM4, you're making one hell of a trade-off. With all these recoil-reducing attachments, this thing will be extremely immobile, so if you get caught sprinting or rounding a corner in a cramped room with this thing out, expect to get shredded by literally any SMG in the game unless you can find cover fast. Use your Claymores and Heartbeat Sensor to mitigate this as much as possible by blocking entrances and keeping track of foes.

The best sniper support Warzone XM4 loadout

Attachments:

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Optic: Diamondback Reflex (or any reflex sight)

Diamondback Reflex (or any reflex sight) Stock: Raider Pad

Raider Pad Ammunition: STANAG 60 Rnd

STANAG 60 Rnd Rear Grip: Serpent Grip

Secondary:

Swiss K31 (unlocked by getting two headshot kills in 15 different completed matches using a sniper rifle)

Perks:

EOD

Ghost

Amped

Throwables:

Semtex

Heartbeat Sensor

This is a much more agile loadout. Ridding the XM4 of its giant barrel and chunky Field Agent Grip in exchange for attachments which actually help the gun's mobility makes a world of difference, especially when you're looking to run it as a sniper support. This is a versatile role, and goes great alongside the Swiss K31 or Kar98k. Aggressive sniping lets you follow up with a spray from the XM4, and it also holds its own in straight-up gunfights if you hit your shots. The Agency Suppressor and STANAG 60 Rnd are still present for obvious reasons, but there are other options this time to really spice things up.

A Reflex sight like the Diamondback can be a fantastic option for target acquisition, as you'll usually be using this from closer up than your ranged build above. A 3x scope would just feel too clunky in that situation, and this loadout rejects clunkiness in all its forms.

(Image credit: Infinity Ward)

The Raider Pad is also present in this loadout, as it makes you move faster while firing, massively helping you out close range. That speedy strafe can help you dodge bullets like Neo. Finally, I'm using the Serpent Grip, which simply speeds up your ADS speed. Can't go wrong with that, allowing you to quickly acquire a target after you tag them with your Swiss.

Of course, this version of the gun won't have nearly as much accuracy as the first one in this guide, and if you go from one to the other the difference will feel shocking, but use them in their appropriate builds and things will go just fine.