Helping you make the most of Windows 8.1

Windows 8.1 is here and no, Microsoft has not removed the modern UI. So to make the best of the situation, we decided to update our best Windows 8 apps story by adding over 20 new app recommendations! We've got game suggestions, picks for best RSS reader, and more.

Do you use the modern UI? If so, let us know your favorite Windows 8 apps in the comments below!

Adobe Photoshop Express: While it’s certainly not the full-featured beast Photoshop has become, Adobe Photoshop Express is a nice (and free) alternative if you want some basic image-editing capabilities in a streamlined package.