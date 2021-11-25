Everything we know about Shenhe in Genshin Impact

Looking for more details on Shenhe in Genshin Impact? This Cryo polearm-wielder is one of the game's recently-announced upcoming characters, along with Yun Jin. Of course, we're still waiting for both Arataki Itto and Gorou 's banner during the second half of the 2.3 update , so there are a fair few unreleased characters on the way.

While we don't know too much about Shenhe so far, we know that she comes from a branch family of a clan of exorcists, and the Cloud Retainer has taken her on as a disciple. We also have a good idea of her skills and Ascension materials. So if you're ready to dive in, here's what we know about Genshin Impact's Shenhe.

The release date for Shenhe hasn't been officially confirmed by miHoYo, but she will likely arrive at some point during the 2.4 update.

As version 2.3 has only just landed, you've still got a while to wait before you wish for Shenhe. This Cryo polearm-wielder is expected to arrive alongside Yun Jin, another newly announced, upcoming character.

Shenhe ‧ Lonesome TranscendenceEthereal Soul Amidst the Mortal RealmShenhe comes from a branch family of a clan of exorcists. Due to certain reasons, Cloud Retainer took her in as a disciple.To Shenhe, Cloud Retainer is a knowledgeable and chatty master.#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/OrjpVCqmkDNovember 22, 2021 See more

Abilities

Shenhe's abilities

We have a good idea of Shenhe's skills, thanks to Honey Hunter . As this is leaked information, these abilities may change between now and release, but we'll keep this guide updated with any alterations.

Normal Attack: Dawnstar Shooter Normal Performs up to five consecutive spear strikes. Charged Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to lunge forward, dealing damage to opponents along the way. Plunging Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Elemental Skill Spring Spirit Summoning Grants all nearby party members the Icy Quill effect and deals Cryo DMG in different ways based on whether it is pressed or held. Press: Rushes forward together with a Talisman Spirit, dealing Cryo DMG to opponents along the path. Hold: Commands the Talisman Spirit to deal AoE Cryo DMG. Icy Quill When Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks, Elemental Skills, and Elemental Bursts deal Cryo DMG to opponents, the DMG dealt is increased based on Shenhe's current ATK. The Icy Quill effect will be cleared once its duration ends or after a certain number of stacks are consumed. Holding rather than pressing grants a longer duration and more stacks generated. When one Cryo DMG instance strikes multiple opponents, stacks will be consumed based on the number of opponents hit. The Icy Quill effects and stacks on every party member will be counted independently.

Elemental Burst: Divine Maiden's Deliverance Unleashes the power of the Talisman Spirit, allowing it to roam free in this plane, dealing AoE Cryo DMG. The Talisman Spirit then creates a field that decreases the Cryo RES and Physical RES of opponents within it. It also periodically deals Cryo DMG to all opponents within the field.

Passives Precise Comings and Goings Gains 25% more rewards when dispatched on a Liyue Expedition that takes longer than 20 hours. Deific Embrace An active character within the field created by Divine Maiden's Deliverance gains 10% Cryo DMG Bonus. Spirit Communion Seal After Shenhe uses Spring Spirit Summoning, she will grant all nearby party members the following effects. Press: Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst DMG increased by 15% for 10s. Hold: Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attack DMG increased by 15% for 15s. When either effect is active, activating either effect again will refresh the already-active effect's duration.

Constellations Clarity of Heart Spring Spirit Summoning can be used 1 more time. Centered Spirit Divine Maiden's Deliverance lasts for 6 seconds longer. Active characters within the skill's field deal 15% increased Cryo CRIT DMG. Seclusion Increases the Level of Spring Spirit Summoning by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Insight When characters under the effect of Icy Quill applied by Shenhe trigger its DMG Bonus effects, Shenhe will gain a Skyfrost Mantra stack: When Shenhe uses Spring Spriit Summoning, she will consume all stacks of Skyfrost Mantra, increasing the DMG of that Spring Spirit Summoning by 5% for each stack consumed. Max 50 stacks. Stacks last for 60s. Divine Attainment Increases the Level of Divine Maiden's Deliverance by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Mystical Abandon When characters trigger Icy Quill's effects using Normal and Charged Attack DMG, no Icy Quill stacks will be used up.

Ascension materials

(Image credit: MiHoYo)

Shenhe's Ascension materials

Character

To level up Shenhe you'll need to find specific Ascension materials. The Shivada Jade items are dropped by Cryo Hypostases and Regisvines, while Qingxin is a flower found growing on high stone peaks, either around Jueyun Karst or Guyun Stone Forest. You'll also need:

Dragonheir's False Fin

Whopperflower/Shimmering/Energy Nectar

The Dragonheir's False Fin item isn't currently in the game, though the description suggests it is tied to an upcoming world boss. Meanwhile, the Nectar items are dropped by whopperflower enemies.

Talents

Likewise, you'll need specific items to level up Shenhe's talents. These are:

Teachings/Guide/Philosophy of Prosperity

Whopperflower/Shimmering/Energy Nectar

Hellfire Butterfly

Crown of Insight

The Prosperity items can be pilfered from the Taishan Mansion domain on Mondays and Thursdays, and, as mentioned above, the Nectar items are dropped from whopperflower enemies. The Hellfire Butterfly is a reward for defeating the weekly boss La Signora at level 70 or above. Lastly, the Crown of Insight is a reward for upgrading the Frostbearing Tree in Dragonspine or the Sacred Sakura in Inazuma. You can also get it from various seasonal activities, like Midsummer Island Adventure or Thunder Sojourn.