Looking for an optimised Genshin Impact build? miHoYo's free, action packed RPG is full of fights against element-based foes of all shapes and sizes, which makes building a crack team pivotal. So that's why I'm here to help you to understand how to do that, and more. Here are the best Genshin Impact builds I've put together so far, and how you can develop your own killer setups.

How to design the perfect Genshin Impact build

It's worth remembering when building a character that you shouldn't focus only one a single hero, but four, each with their own elements and attributes. This is especially important on the battlefield, where it's needed for Elemental Resonance (the number of characters of the same element in a team) and Reactions (the combined effect of two elements on the battlefield).

Once your team is finalised, you must decide on the role of each character. For that you need to understand each character’s attributes which, along with their skills, defines their role in your squad. While attributes such as HP, Attack, Defence, Stamina, and Critical Rate/Damage are self-explanatory, it’s worth to discussing the following:

Elemental Mastery: Increases Elemental Reactions damage.

Increases Elemental Reactions damage. Healing Bonus: HP restored with an action that heals you or a party member.

HP restored with an action that heals you or a party member. Incoming Healing Bonus: HP restored when healed by an action.

HP restored when healed by an action. Energy Recharge: Energy restored when picking up Elemental Orbs or Particles.

Energy restored when picking up Elemental Orbs or Particles. Powerful Shield: Increases the damage an elemental shield can take before it breaks.

Weapons

This is your main source of damage output, so it's essential your chosen weapon suits your party members. Each has different base damage, specific stat boosts, and abilities. They're leveled up through use and enhancement crystals—once you hit level cap they can be ascended using certain materials. Weapons can also be refined using copies of it as materials, which will enhance its ability stats.

Artifacts

Accessories attached to a character, and each is part of a set of five (with some exceptions). Characters who equip them gain a special boost for having two or four of the same set equipped. As you level up an artifact, it gains a randomized sub-stat buff every four levels (but it’ll never be the main stat).

Talents

When you reach Ascension Level 2 for a character, you unlock Talent leveling. These are stat and skill bonuses that require materials for improvement at every level, so you need to think about your choices carefully before spending precious materials on it.

Constellations

Easy to understand but tricky to improve, every time we get a duplicate character we get a specific item for them that we can use to unlock the stars in their constellations. These unique bonuses will be more helpful the more we get, so it’s recommended that you unlock them as soon as you can.

After understanding those concepts, we can now assemble a party of characters. The next example will show a team selection of characters with well-defined roles and good synergy as a team.

Genshin Impact build: Our favorite setups so far

Diluc - Main DPS

Weapon

Prototype Animus: Normal or charged attacks have a 50 percent chance to deal an additional 240 percent damage to enemies within a small AoE. Can only occur once every 15 seconds.

Normal or charged attacks have a 50 percent chance to deal an additional 240 percent damage to enemies within a small AoE. Can only occur once every 15 seconds. OR Debate Club: After using an elemental skill, normal, or charged attack, deal an additional 60/75/90/105/120 percent damage in a small area. Effect lasts 15 seconds, damage can only occur once every 3 seconds.

Artifact

Gladiator's Finale: 2 parts: Attack +18 percent. 4 parts: If the wielder of this artifact set uses a sword, Claymore or polearm, increases normal attack damage by 35 percent.

As your main DPS, focus on boosting Diluc's attack and overall damage output. The Prototype Animus can be forged in-game, but if you don’t have the materials for it, the Debate Club is a slightly different, but more-than-decent replacement.

Xiangling - Pyro Support

Weapon

Prototype Grudge: After using an elemental skill, increases normal and charged Attack damage by eight percent for 12 seconds. Max two stacks.

After using an elemental skill, increases normal and charged Attack damage by eight percent for 12 seconds. Max two stacks. OR Halberd: Normal attacks deal an additional 160/200/240/280/320 percent damage. Occurs once every ten seconds.

Artifact

Noblesse Oblige: 2 parts: Elemental Burst damage +20 percent. 4 parts: Using an Elemental Burst increases all party members' attack by 20 percent for 12 seconds. Cannot stack.

2 parts: Elemental Burst damage +20 percent. 4 parts: Using an Elemental Burst increases all party members' attack by 20 percent for 12 seconds. Cannot stack. OR The Exile: 2 parts: Energy Recharge +20 percent. 4 parts: Using an Elemental Burst regenerates 2 energy for other party members every 2 seconds for 6 seconds. Cannot stack.

In this setup Xiangling works both as a resource to build a Pyro Resonance (-40 percent Cryo damage received, +25 percent attack boost) for the team and also as a support by boosting other party members. The above artifacts contribute to that. As with Diluc, Prototype Grudge is the best weapon choice is more adequate, but the Halberd is a strong second.

Fischl - Electro DPS

Weapon

Compound Bow: Normal attack and Aimed Shot hits increase attack by 4/5/6/7/8 percent and normal attack speed by 1.2/1.5/1.8/2.1/2.4 percent for six seconds. Maximum of four stacks. Occurs once every 0.3 seconds.

Artifact

Berserker: 2 parts: Critical Rate +12 percent

2 parts: Critical Rate +12 percent Gladiator's Finale: 2 parts: Attack +18 percent

Note: Choose any attack-boosting artifact as the fifth in the set.

Here we want Fischl as a ranged DPS by boosting her attack, critical stats, and attack speed, hence the specific artifact selection. The Compound Bow is the only adequate weapon for this purpose, so craft it as soon as you can.

Venti - Support

Weapon

The Stringless: Increases elemental skill and elemental burst damage by 24/30/36/42/48 percent.

Increases elemental skill and elemental burst damage by 24/30/36/42/48 percent. OR Favonius Warbow: Critical hits have a 60/70/80/90/100 percent chance to generate one Elemental Orb, which will regenerates 6 energy for the character. Occurs once every 12/10.5/9/7.5/6 seconds.

Artifacts

The Exile: 2 parts: Energy recharge +20 percent. 4 parts: Using an Elemental Burst regenerates two energy for other party members every 2 seconds for 6 seconds. Cannot stack.

2 parts: Energy recharge +20 percent. 4 parts: Using an Elemental Burst regenerates two energy for other party members every 2 seconds for 6 seconds. Cannot stack. Viridescent Venerer: 2 parts: Anemo damage bonus +15 percent. 4 parts: Increases Swirl damage by 60 percent. Decreases opponent's Elemental RES to the element infused in the Swirl by 40 percent for 10 seconds.

As our main source of crowd control, the thinking here is to reduce Venti's Elemental Skill and Burst cooldowns while improving his energy recharge, so you can spam Wind's Grand Ode as often as possible and inflict Swirl Reactions that can spread the rest of the team’s element effects.