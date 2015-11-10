Show us your best (or worst!) Fallout 4 faces
If you're like us, you spend a lot of time deliberating over the looks of your RPG characters, so your first couple hours in Fallout 4 will probably be spent in the character creation menu. Far more flexible than anything we've seen from Bethesda so far, you can really sculpt the character of your dreams (or nightmares) by altering the variety of preset parts.
We want to see your best—and frankly, your worst—Fallout 4 character faces. Take some pictures, upload them on imgur, and share them in the comments. For some inspiration, take a spin through our own gallery. You can click the upper right corner of the images to enlarge them. Happy sculpting!
After the horrors of those first two characters, here's a little eye candy. They look like a happy, trendy couple, no?
These two, on the other hand, not so trendy. They mostly look exhausted, probably because the trendy couple next door had a noisy dinner party that ran a little too late.
Let's talk scars. You can make your character look like he or she has been through a few never-changing wars with burns, scars, and other types of facial damage and blemishes.
More scars! There's a nice variety to choose from.
These two seem like a fun couple. Perhaps a bit menacing?
Just for fun, here's a couple with every single facial 'extra' enabled and turned up to 100%, including burns, blotches, scars, freckles, bruises, and makeup. Yikes. I don't think these two made it into the vault before the blast. They're well on their way to becoming ghouls.
This is more like it. I'd go to a dinner party at their house.