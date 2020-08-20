The best FAL builds for Warzone

What is the best FAL Warzone loadout? The FAL is one of the more modular assault rifle options in Call of Duty: Warzone, so there are lots of ways to configure it to your needs. It's also the only gun of its class that defaults to semi-automatic, making it more-or-less a marksman rifle. What it loses in fire modes, the FAL makes up for in reasonable recoil and a trigger that will pull as fast as you can click.

With Season 5 kicking off and bringing with it new corners of Verdansk to explore, I've put together my favorite three FAL loadouts. Whether you're a long-range sniper, up-close brawler, or low profile assassin, these FAL Warzone setups are a great introduction for those new to the semi-auto AR.

Best FAL Warzone loadout list

Marksman

Attachments

Muzzle: Compensator

Compensator Barrel: XRK Marksman

XRK Marksman Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip

Ranger Foregrip Optic: Merc Thermal Optic

Merc Thermal Optic Stock: FORGE TAC Stalker

Perks

XRK Marksman barrel (Image credit: Infinity Ward) A longer barrel than the standard that reduces recoil for easier target acquisition at long range.

E.O.D.

Ghost

Shrapnel

Throwables

Lethal: Claymore

Claymore Tactical: Flash Grenade

This is a great build if you like the feel of the FAL and want to turn it into a marksman rifle, of sorts. The compensator and XRK Marksman barrel are doing a lot of work here to keep recoil and sway to a minimum. And if you’re going long range in Warzone, it’s always a good idea to bring a thermal scope. You can’t see obvious red nameplates when you hover over an enemy like in standard multiplayer, so the thermal is the perfect way to pick out enemies embedded in bushes and behind trees. Just make sure to knock out windows before looking through them: The scope can’t pick up heat through glass.

For the perk setup, this loadout emphasizes stealth and your ability to keep an area on lockdown with Claymores.

Burst Runner

Attachments

Stippled Grip Tape (Image credit: Infinity Ward) Grip tape that increases ADS speed for high-intensity situations.

Barrel: 13.0” OSW Para

13.0” OSW Para Underbarrel: Operator Foregrip

Operator Foregrip Optic: PBX Holo 7 Sight

PBX Holo 7 Sight Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

Stippled Grip Tape Perk: Burst

Perks

Double Time

Restock

Battle Hardened

Throwables

Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Stim

On the other end of the spectrum is this loadout centered around the FAL’s Burst weapon perk. With a 3-round burst cycle, the FAL goes from a semi-auto jabbing rifle to a deadly short-to-mid range brawler. The shorter OSW Para barrel and grip tape are there to keep your ADS speed fast so you’re always the first to get a shot off in a fight. With Double Time and Restock, it’s easy to keep up the aggression as the circle is coming to a close.

Incognito

Attachments

Integral Hybrid (Image credit: Infinity Ward) A hybrid sight with a top-mounted red dot for quick sight transition.

Muzzle: Lightweight Suppressor

Lightweight Suppressor Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Optic: Integral Hybrid

Integral Hybrid Ammunition: 24 Round Mags

24 Round Mags Stock: FSS Close Quarters Stock

Perks

Cold-Blooded

Ghost

Spotter

Throwables

Lethal: C4

C4 Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

You can also take the subtle approach with this FAL loadout focusing on minimal noise and visibility in Verdansk. It can be hard to stay hidden among a roaming squad, but especially in solo mode, the Lightweight Suppressor maintains damage potential without painting a target on your back.

Like the Marksman setup, these perks are designed to keep you off the radar. The main difference is the addition of Spotter, which is ideal for picking up the scent of Claymores and other traps before you walk into them. This all-seeing-eye pairs especially well with the Heartbeat Sensor, especially when entering a new building or climbing a staircase. These are tools I’m thankful to have in the late game when many players turtle in buildings with Claymores placed at every entrance.