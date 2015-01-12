The best cheap CS:GO gun skins: $10 for 16 weapons
FPS fashion
CS:GO isn’t about flash grenades and headshots, it’s about looking beautiful. Valve has released more than 30 sets of weapons so far, each containing a dozen-some guns of varying rarity and elegance. The latest release came just last Thursday, the Chroma update.
We’ve already gathered the most expensive CS:GO skins (a story we’ll update sometime soon). These are the cheapest weapons that I think look nice; think of it as our budget ballistic fashion line. I’m excluding guns that are underused or have been nerfed to oblivion, like the M249 and the CZ-75.
Note: CS:GO weapon prices naturally fluctuate. We’ve listed the lowest prices in the market at publication time.
M4A1-S - Boreal Forest, Minimal Wear ($0.55)
The Boreal Forest grants the CT’s standard rifle an early-’90s action movie kind of look. The M4A1-S is one of the most expensive weapons to buy skins for, but if you’re willing to spend a bit more for something you’ll hold onto longer, get the M4A1-S Basilisk (FN) at $3.53.
If you prefer the unsilenced model, get the M4A4 Faded Zebra StatTrak ($2.64) and dress it up with your favorite meme stickers. You’re going to be using the M4 a lot—a junk M4 that tracks your kills is a worthwhile upgrade over one that doesn’t.
P250 - Supernova, Minimal Wear ($0.64)
There are plenty of dirt-cheap, attractive choices for P250s. My pick is the Supernova, a weapon skin that also serves as a gentle reminder that all we know will one day be obliterated by the inevitable heat death of the universe. Alternatively, the dated Hive (FN) hovers around $0.50 these days. If you want to pay as little as possible, grab a verdant Boreal Forest (MW) to pair with your M4.
Five-SeveN - Urban Hazard, Factory New ($0.25)
One of my favorite skins period, on one of the game’s best pistols. Candy apple red atop a gravel-grey base.
MP7 - Urban Hazard, Factory New ($0.14)
If the Urban Hazard had higher rarity I imagine that they’d fetch ludicrous prices. Thankfully, the arms dealers at Valve, in their generosity, allowed someone else to pay $2.49 to buy a key to open a case, revealing this weapon in disappointment in order to sell this to you for 1/10th of that price on the Steam Market, making an extra 5% fee from the transaction. Thanks, Gaben.
AK-47 - Jungle Spray, Field-Tested ($0.37)
Being one of the most widely-used weapons in the game means that, like the M4, AK’s don’t come cheap. And also like the M4, I’m recommending the best-looking grassy camo color for the AK, which beats the hell out of dull skins like Safari Mesh and Predator around the same price.
AWP - Pit Viper, Field-Tested ($3.53)
These days you can’t own a decent AWP for less than $6, partly because there are only about a dozen AWP skins in total on the market. The Pit Viper’s the cheapest one with any sort of non-earthtone paint job.
Glock - Night, Minimal Wear ($0.50)
The Glock is an ugly, ugly gun. It’s tiny, it’s blocky, and its viewmodel doesn’t capture at all how much you feel like Jack Bauer you feel when you’re holding a real one. Brass is probably the closest that CS:GO comes to making the gun look appealing. I have a Water Elemental, and I’m embarrassed to use it every pistol round.
Still, it’s a default weapon, so we can expect the Glock to be tucked into the seam of your pants 90% of the time you’re playing as a Terrorist. The Night skin, Minimal Wear, is 1/16th the cost of its Factory New condition.
Desert Eagle - Heirloom, Field-Tested ($0.87)
Although the Heirloom has risen in price since late last year, it’s still a relatively expensive-looking skin that can be had cheaply. The gilded details stand out nicely against its silver body, and it’s an example of a skin (partly thanks to its name) that looks natural with a little wear on it—just pretend it’s a hand-me-down from Counter-Dad.
For you fancier Juan Deaglers, Cobalt Disruption (FN), at $3.70, is the most regal Deagle that can be had for the price of a coffee.
SSG 08 (Scout) - Blue Spruce, Minimal Wear ($0.05)
There are very few smart-looking Scout skins—even the expensive, conspicuous ones look truly dumb. I’d encourage you to skip buying a skinned Scout altogether. If you like to snipe on the cheap, though, a Blue Spruce will make your Scout look like Listerine for just a nickel. Spring for the Acid Fade (FN) at about a dollar if you feel like dropping a few more pennies.
USP-S - Stainless, Minimal Wear ($0.49)
I love the clean look of this USP skin. It looks swell with a StatTrak bolted on if you want to drop the extra $5.
P90 - Module StatTrak, Minimal Wear ($1.11)
AKA the “Pro 90,” this is the unskilled player’s weapon of choice. You might as well grab a StatTrak variant of it at these prices, and the Module, while ubiquitous, is one of those snazzy modern, angular, neon skins that mimics the look of luxury coats like Asiimov.
Nova - Koi StatTrak, Factory New ($1.10)
CS:GO’s best shotgun (don’t argue—I once saw a fresh-faced noob with 12 HP bag three ranged headshots in a one-on-three situation with the bomb planted) deserves some good paint on its thin frame. The Koi StatTrak (FN) is a great value at a buck and a little more, but true penny-pinchers can opt for the Candy Apple (FN) at just $0.14.
Tec-9 - Isaac, Minimal Wear ($0.23)
The Tec-9 is back in fashion thanks to a recent buff that lowered its recoil significantly, and the Isaac skin is a sharp-looking costume for it that can be had cheaply.
MAG-7 - Heaven Guard, Field-Tested ($0.09)
An inoffensive StatTrak weapon for a dime. It gives you wings, and your enemies 30 damage per pellet.
FAMAS - Pulse, Factory New ($1.20)
I love high-contrast, bright weapon skins, and Pulse fits this description at about a dollar.
Galil AR - Blue Titanium, Factory New ($0.35)
I’ve happily carried a StatTrak version of this metallic Terrorist backup rifle for months, but the normal version of the gun is about a quarter.