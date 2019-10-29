Best AMD motherboards in 2019

If you’re building a new PC with a Ryzen CPU, it is absolutely vital that you pick up one of the best AMD motherboards. If you’re here, you probably already know that the motherboard is the foundation of your PC and the glue that holds all your components together and lets you take advantage of the high-end specs found in the best graphics cards and the best CPUs for gaming .

Of course, choosing a motherboard has a more direct impact on what your PC can do beyond letting your components shine. Choosing the right mobo will determine how PCI-E and M-2 slots you have to work with during your build, and how many ports you have to work with after you’re done. The motherboard is the most tempting part to buy used or dated, because a few generations are viable with any given processor, but splurging for the latest models gives you a better chance of being able to keep it when it comes time to upgrade. I recently replaced my motherboard and CPU, and let me tell you; it is more intense than most upgrades. I would recommend futureproofing as much as you can whenever you make a swap.

When picking the best AMD motherboard for you, via this list or elsewhere, there are a few things you should keep in mind. What PC form factor are you using—ATX? Micro ATX? Mini ITX?—you should decide what processor you plan to buy before picking your motherboard, as the socket type will dictate what models will match. Most of the current-gen Ryzen CPUs use AMD’s AM4 socket, so if you are buying a new motherboard and CPU together, compatibility will probably not be an issue. Lastly, not every motherboard supports processor overclocking and using two GPUs, so if that’s part of your plan you should make sure the motherboard supports those features.

1. Gigabyte X470 Aorus Gaming 5 Wi-Fi

The best AMD motherboard

Chipset: X470 | Memory: (4) DIMM, 64GB, DDR4-3200 | PCIe slots: x16, x16 (x8), x16 (x4), (2) x1 | Video ports: HDMI | USB ports: (10) rear IO, (9) internal | Storage: (2) M.2, (6) SATA | Network: Ethernet, 802.11ac | Lighting: Three zone RGB, (2) RGB header

Dual 32Gb/s M.2 slots

Speedy Intel Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

Neat RGB lighting

Few advanced hardware enthusiast options

You could easily pay more for an X470 board (the Gaming 5 has been updated by the Gaming 7) but in most cases you'll largely just be dishing out some extra cash for bloat you're unlikely to need. The jump up from 5 to 7 is too slight to justify the cost, although if you want to pay for futureproofing then that's another matter. The Auros is fully loaded with the necessities but doesn't skimp on extras like RGB bling, built in Wi-Fi, or a pair of high speed M.2 slots.

While you could step up to the next model in the Auros line, you'll pay an additional $50 for the privilege in exchange mostly for a second Gigabit Ethernet line, a needless luxury for most home users. You still get three full length x16 PCIe slots, two of which are handily reinforced with metal, and four DIMMs that support up to 64 GB of RAM. The I/O area is also pleasantly festooned with USB ports for all your hungry peripherals, a full eight across generations/connectors.

2. Gigabyte Aorus AX370 Gaming 5

The best X370 motherboard

Chipset: X370 | Memory: (4) DIMM, 64GB, DDR4-3200 | PCIe slots: x16, x16 (x8), x16 (x4), (2) x1 | Video ports: HDMI | USB ports: (10) rear IO, (9) internal | Storage: (2) M.2, (6) SATA | Network: Ethernet, 1.73Gbps 802.11ac | Lighting: Three zone RGB, (2) RGB header

Stable BIOS and strong memory support

32 Gb/s M.2 and U.2 connectors

Lacks Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

Only one M.2 slot

Unsurprisingly, the X370 version in the Auros stable is also an excellent board, a fantastic, inexpensive mobo that will still satisfy the majority of gaming builds. While it's not really optimized for overclocking (our testing with a Ryzen 7 1700X chip peaked at 4GHz), it's an excellent option for anyone looking to shave a few dollars off their motherboard cost to tuck into other more vital components.

It does lack Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, so if you're not parking it next to a handy Ethernet connection you may want to reconsider (you'd be better spending the few extra dollars a Wi-Fi card would cost you upgrading to a board that natively supports it), but is otherwise a fully featured, highly capable motherboard that can be had at a very reasonable price.

3. Gigabyte AB350-Gaming 3

The best budget AMD board

Chipset: B350 | Memory: (4) DIMM, 64GB, DDR4-3200 | PCIe slots: x16, x16 (x4), x16 (x1), (2) x1 | Video ports: HDMI and DVI-D | USB ports: (7) rear IO, (6) internal | Storage: (1) M.2, (6) SATA | Network: 1x Gigabit Ethernet | Lighting: 2, 1x 4-pin RGB & 1x 5-pin RGBW

3 PCIe slots and 4 DIMMs

Supports 3.1 Gen 2 USB

Bandwidth limited on two PCIe slots

No USB-C

If you're in the market for a B350 board at a great price that's still loaded up with features, Gigabyte's AB350-Gaming 3 is an excellent choice, and can often be had for right around the $80 mark. It packs 4 DIMMs with support for up to 64 GB of RAM and a full three PCIe slots (though only the top lane gets a full serving of bandwidth). There's a raft of USB ports, including speedy 10Gbps USB 3.1 2nd gen, and robust support for RGB lighting effects, if you've got a tempered glass window on your case and want to showcase your internals.

The AB350 is a perfect example of trimming away fat to provide an excellent board at the lowest possible price, something Gigabyte excels at (as the rest of this roundup has proven in spades). For an AMD build with a responsible budget, it's one of the best options available.

4. Asus ROG Zenith Extreme

The best high-end AMD motherboard

Chipset: X399 | Memory: (8) DIMM, 128GB, DDR4-3600 | PCIe slots: (4) x16, x4, x1 | Video ports: HDMI and DVI-D | USB ports: (10) rear IO, (7) internal | Storage: (3) M.2, (6) SATA | Network: 1x Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi, | Lighting: Aura Lighting

At the other polar end of the spectrum is the ROG Zenith Extreme, the pinnacle of X399 chipset support. If you've got the money and are looking for the perfect mobo to support your high end Threadripper, the Zenith Extreme lives up to its name, jam packed with high-end features and one of the best premium motherboards on the market.

The Zenith Extreme is also an overclocker's dream, with automated overclocking function and LN2 cooling support built into the board. It's got oversized components compared to the demands a Threadripper will placed meaning there's an even higher OC ceiling, and premium implementation across its feature set, including stuff like PCB division isolated sound hardware and support for a MU-MIMO 802.11a/b/g/n/ac card Wi-Fi card.

5. ASRock Fatal1ty B450 Gaming-ITX/ac

The best mini-ITX board

Chipset: B450 | Memory: (2) DIMM, 32GB, DDR4-3466 | PCIe slots: x16 | Video ports: HDMI and DisplayPort | USB ports: (6) rear IO | Storage: (1) M.2, (4) SATA | Network: 1x Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi, | Lighting: None

Most B450 features in a mini-ITX board

Great CPU overclocking support

Fewer USB ports than larger boards

Packing even a mainstream chipset into a mini-ITX board usually means deep cuts, the inevitable sacrifice of a number of features in favor of that smaller form factor. ASRock's Fatal1ty B450 Gaming-ITX/ac stands out from and increasingly crowded mini-ITX crowd by fielding a petite board without slicing off any of the most important selling points.

For less than $120, you get excellent performance-per-dollar with excellent overclocking support for both the CPU and memory. It's competitive in performance terms with most X470 boards at a significant price discount, really only losing a handful of USB ports in the move to mini-ITX. If you're looking for a small but highly capable mobo at an excellent price, look no further.