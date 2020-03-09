Popular

Bernie Sanders now stars in his own retro platformer

The free Mario clone pits the surprisingly agile senator against Trump and other Republicans.

Presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders is now moonlighting as a Mario impersonator. In Super Bernie World, the senator has to travel across 11 states and liberate his country from the Republicans, all while consuming large amounts of Vermont cheddar cheese. 

It's a pretty straightforward Mario homage, but with campaign messages and enemies that include ICE bullets and Republican politicians. I very much approve of tiny, bouncy version of Bernie, but I cannot support the creation of koopa troopas with Mitch McConnell's face. I wish I could purge them from my mind. 

Gamedevs for Bernie created the platformer to encourage people to vote in the upcoming US election and donate to Sanders' campaign. It's not the first time the senator has had a brush with gaming, either. Last year, he started a Twitch channel and supported the efforts of game industry workers to unionise. 

Super Bernie World is free on Steam and Itch, and if platforming isn't your thing, there's also a Bernie Sanders dating sim

Fraser Brown
Fraser is the sole inhabitant of PC Gamer's mythical Scottish office, conveniently located in his flat. He spends most of his time wrangling the news, but sometimes he sneaks off to write lots of words about strategy games.
