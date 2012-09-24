Return to rust: Beneath a Steel Sky 2 confirmed

When Revolution Studios unwrapped its stretch goals for its Kickstarter-funded Broken Sword: The Serpent's Curse , a sequel to 1994 cyberpunk adventure Beneath a Steel Sky met our cyborg photoreceptors as a milestone for reaching $1 million in extra donations. Although only (only, he says) garnering an extra $800,000, Revolution told Develop it's forging ahead with Beneath a Steel Sky 2's creation. Why? Perhaps Revolution's staff realizes the rarity of working once more on a game with a freshwater fish acronym, but it's mostly because the original Beneath a Steel Sky is downright awesome.

"We're delighted by the recent level of interest in a sequel to Beneath a Steel Sky and are currently discussing design ideas for this project which we plan to go into development following the release of Broken Sword: The Serpent's Curse," Revolution co-founder Tony Warriner said. "We're deeply touched that our Steel Sky fans are as enthusiastic today as they were when the original game released in 1994."

We gave Beneath a Steel Sky a Best Dialogue award back in 1995, and for good reason: Dave Gibbons and Charles Cecil's artfully crafted dystopian Australia teemed with comedy and creativity in a challenging cyberpunk environment. Plus, playing as someone named after a beer can never gets old. Even better, it's easily accessible as a free download off Good Old Games .