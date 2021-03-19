Become the kind of person who has strong opinions about Daedalic adventure games for just $13

If you've ever wanted to try your hand at some of Daedalic's best point-and-click adventure games, or you're just looking for a bunch of new things to play on the cheap, the Humble Daedalic 15th Anniversary Mega Bundle might be just the balm. The collection features 20 games from Daedalic, most but not all of them adventures, for just $13.

Here's what you get:

Edna and Harvey: The Breakout

Edna and Harvey: Harvey's New Eyes

Silence

State of Mind

The Long Journey Home

Deponia

Chaos on Deponia

Goodbye Deponia

Deponia Doomsday

A Year of Rain

Anna's Quest

The Night of the Rabbit

The Whispered World Special Edition

The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav

The Dark Eye: Memoria

A New Beginning – Final Cut

Blackguards

Blackguards 2

Fire: Ungh's Quest

1954 Alcatraz

I've played quite a few of these, and for the most part they're really quite good: Night of the Rabbit, Harvey's New Eyes, and Memoria are all standout adventures, and The Long Journey Home is an excellent Lost in Space-style simulator. Your mileage may vary (I thought Silence was very disappointing but it's got a "very positive" user rating on Steam—make of that what you will) but even if you're only 50/50 with the hits and misses, it's a pretty great package.

Charity funds raised by the Humble Daedalic Bundle are earmarked for Girls Who Code, but you can opt to throw your support behind a different organization if you like—and you can pay more than $13 for it too, if you want to do a bigger solid for your charity of choice. The bundle is available until April 2.