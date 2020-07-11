Be a flesh-blob horror monster when Carrion launches this month

Gory wall-crawling horror game Carrion is set to release on July 23, as announced in today's Devolver Digital presentation. Billed as a 'reverse horror game' since its announcement a few years ago, Carrion has you playing as an amorphous amalgamation of tentacles and flesh sliding through air ducts and hallways devouring the hapless humans who unleashed you upon their unfortunate world.

You're a kind of The Thing-esque horror, except instead of breaking everything up into new little critters you bring them into your loving embrace. It's a gory game. There's lots of tearing and eating and blood and bullets. There are men with flamethrowers who will attempt to kill you, and also robot suits that will attempt to kill you. Also, you can infect these people and control them and then you have the mechs and/or flamethrowers.

You can find Carrion on Steam and on GOG. It will release on July 23.