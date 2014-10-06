Battle.net Launcher update suggests Warcraft 3 support

Blizzard's old RTSes could be readying for a Battle.net invasion. A new update to Blizzard's launcher added backgrounds and icons for Warcraft 3, MMO-Champion report. There's no support for the 2002 fantasy RTS as yet, but it's in there... Watching. Waiting. It suggests that Blizzard is planning a re-release, retooled to work on modern-day systems.

That theory is further backed up by some Blizzcon happenings from last year. During a World of Warcraft Q&A panel, J. Allen Brack revealed that Blizzard had a team working on polishing up their catalogue. "So, we actually have a guy on our team—actually several guys on our team—who are actually working on a side project to do something like that in some form or fashion," he said of a re-release. "We're fans of Warcraft 1, Warcraft 2, Warcraft 3, and we'd love to replay those games for sure."

There's no date, price or even official confirmation for a re-release. I would, however, point out that this year's Blizzcon is happening next month, from 7 November.