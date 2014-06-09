Battlefield Hardline E3 gameplay video: we've played the cops-and-robbers multiplayer

Shortly before E3, both Evan and Tyler played Battlefield Hardline , Visceral's new law enforcement vs. criminals take on the traditionally war-themed Battlefield series. As Evan expresses in his preview, we're concerned that Hardline multiplayer (EA isn't showing single-player yet) feels too Battlefield-ey to really express the asymmetrical nature of heists. It's certainly fun in the way Battlefield 4 is fun: see it for yourself as Evan and Tyler discuss their thoughts over gameplay footage Tyler captured during his play session.

Also check out a complete, uncut Battlefield Hardline Blood Money match below: