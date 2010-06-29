Battlefield: Bad Company 2 patch notes

DICE have clarified that the new patch for Battlefield: Bad Company 2 will hit at 11AM tomorrow (Weds) morning, UK time - 5AM Eastern Daylight Time. Here are the patch notes, including classics like "Knifing people in the back works again".
- Server - Some potential sources for lag/rubberbanding have been eliminated
- Server - The old reserved slots has been replaced by a kick-on-demand system like in BF2
- Server - Log file for server admins: all remote admin interface commands/events are logged
- Server - Log file for server admins: major server events + all chat messages are logged
- Server - Idle kick is controllable
- Server - Profanity filter can be disabled
- Server - Teamkill-kick system is controllable
- Server - Ticket counts and bleed rate are controllable per-level
- Server - Infantry only mode available per-level
- Server - Initial spawn delay and respawn delay are adjustable
- Server - Server description can be up to 400 characters, and use "|" for line breaks
- Server - Banlist can contain up to 10.000 entries
- Server - reduced latency in packet handling
- Admin Interface - fixed the player.onKill spam that occasionally happened
- Admin Interface - ensured that player.onJoin events always report the player name
- Admin Interface - events triggered when people spawn
- Admin Interface - much more info on kills
- Admin Interface - detailed stats are reported at end-of-round
- Gameplay - Various minor level bugfixes
- Gameplay - Helicopter handling has been tweaked
- Gameplay - Weapon tweaks have been implemented based on PC public feedback
- Gameplay - Tracer dart gun speed has been changed from 300 m/s to 200 m/s
- Gameplay - Fixed technical hang when a crate was armed outside of the combat area
- Gameplay - "Victory is near" message was shown for the wrong team on Valparaíso, this has been fixed
- Gameplay - Countermeasures can be fired when driving a helicopter
- Gameplay - The brightness of the pilot view in the Russian helicopter has been reduced
- Gameplay - Advanced Spotting scope works better
- Gameplay - Knifing people in the back works again (we backed out the change for Server R11)
- Gameplay - Hit box for moving targets expands based on the speed of the targets movement
- Gameplay - G36 now has crosshair when in Hardcore mode
- Server Browser - Servers are sorted into 3 categories: Normal, Modified, Hardcore
- Server Browser – Added support for retrieving update progress
- Server Browser - Now refreshes information
- Server Browser - Join queue system when attempting to join a full server
- Server Browser - All settings are automatically saved between sessions
- Server Browser - Pings are sent via an alternate mechanism, which should work for non-Admin users as well
- Client - Fixed DX9 issue, which likely caused graphics glitches and perhaps crashes
- Client - Fixed some crashes
- Client - Toggle/hold crouch is user controllable
- Client - Toggle/hold zoom is user controllable
- Client - Vsync bugfixed for DX10/DX11
- Client - Rewritten how settings are written to disk; this should reduce/eliminate the spawn lag
- Client - Fixed bug where a player could join a server before the stats has been downloaded
- Client - New chat system allows chatting when dead and keeps a 100 lines log
- Client - Improved Play Now functionality
- Client - Removed K/D ratio and Skill Level filters in the leaderboards
- Client - Any points you get while being dead will be added to your score
- Client - Reduced negative mouse acceleration
- Client - Increased health on the Cobra to match other vehicles
- Client - More informative disconnection/kick reasons
- Client - Support for Map Packs so PC gets future VIP maps at the same time as consoles
Balance
- Slightly increased the damage of the UZI at long range.
- The AKs74u now has more felt recoil when aiming.
- The G3, VSS, and all SemiAutomatic rifles now settle slightly faster between shots when aiming.
- The PKM, Type 88LMG, G3, An94, and 40mm shotgun have returned to their former glory.
- Increased the damage of the MG3 to bring it in line with the rest of the LMGs.
- Fixed a bug where the Saiga12 with slugs would do too much damage at long range.
- Fixed a bug where the SVU would do too little damage at long range.
- Fixed a bug where M95 rounds would not kill armored targets with headshots.
[From the official forums .]