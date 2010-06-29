Popular

Battlefield: Bad Company 2 patch notes

DICE have clarified that the new patch for Battlefield: Bad Company 2 will hit at 11AM tomorrow (Weds) morning, UK time - 5AM Eastern Daylight Time. Here are the patch notes, including classics like "Knifing people in the back works again".

  • Server - Some potential sources for lag/rubberbanding have been eliminated

  • Server - The old reserved slots has been replaced by a kick-on-demand system like in BF2

  • Server - Log file for server admins: all remote admin interface commands/events are logged

  • Server - Log file for server admins: major server events + all chat messages are logged

  • Server - Idle kick is controllable

  • Server - Profanity filter can be disabled

  • Server - Teamkill-kick system is controllable

  • Server - Ticket counts and bleed rate are controllable per-level

  • Server - Infantry only mode available per-level

  • Server - Initial spawn delay and respawn delay are adjustable

  • Server - Server description can be up to 400 characters, and use "|" for line breaks

  • Server - Banlist can contain up to 10.000 entries

  • Server - reduced latency in packet handling

  • Admin Interface - fixed the player.onKill spam that occasionally happened

  • Admin Interface - ensured that player.onJoin events always report the player name

  • Admin Interface - events triggered when people spawn

  • Admin Interface - much more info on kills

  • Admin Interface - detailed stats are reported at end-of-round

  • Gameplay - Various minor level bugfixes

  • Gameplay - Helicopter handling has been tweaked

  • Gameplay - Weapon tweaks have been implemented based on PC public feedback

  • Gameplay - Tracer dart gun speed has been changed from 300 m/s to 200 m/s

  • Gameplay - Fixed technical hang when a crate was armed outside of the combat area

  • Gameplay - "Victory is near" message was shown for the wrong team on Valparaíso, this has been fixed

  • Gameplay - Countermeasures can be fired when driving a helicopter

  • Gameplay - The brightness of the pilot view in the Russian helicopter has been reduced

  • Gameplay - Advanced Spotting scope works better

  • Gameplay - Knifing people in the back works again (we backed out the change for Server R11)

  • Gameplay - Hit box for moving targets expands based on the speed of the targets movement

  • Gameplay - G36 now has crosshair when in Hardcore mode

  • Server Browser - Servers are sorted into 3 categories: Normal, Modified, Hardcore

  • Server Browser – Added support for retrieving update progress

  • Server Browser - Now refreshes information

  • Server Browser - Join queue system when attempting to join a full server

  • Server Browser - All settings are automatically saved between sessions

  • Server Browser - Pings are sent via an alternate mechanism, which should work for non-Admin users as well

  • Client - Fixed DX9 issue, which likely caused graphics glitches and perhaps crashes

  • Client - Fixed some crashes

  • Client - Toggle/hold crouch is user controllable

  • Client - Toggle/hold zoom is user controllable

  • Client - Vsync bugfixed for DX10/DX11

  • Client - Rewritten how settings are written to disk; this should reduce/eliminate the spawn lag

  • Client - Fixed bug where a player could join a server before the stats has been downloaded

  • Client - New chat system allows chatting when dead and keeps a 100 lines log

  • Client - Improved Play Now functionality

  • Client - Removed K/D ratio and Skill Level filters in the leaderboards

  • Client - Any points you get while being dead will be added to your score

  • Client - Reduced negative mouse acceleration

  • Client - Increased health on the Cobra to match other vehicles

  • Client - More informative disconnection/kick reasons

  • Client - Support for Map Packs so PC gets future VIP maps at the same time as consoles

Balance

  • Slightly increased the damage of the UZI at long range.

  • The AKs74u now has more felt recoil when aiming.

  • The G3, VSS, and all SemiAutomatic rifles now settle slightly faster between shots when aiming.

  • The PKM, Type 88LMG, G3, An94, and 40mm shotgun have returned to their former glory.

  • Increased the damage of the MG3 to bring it in line with the rest of the LMGs.

  • Fixed a bug where the Saiga12 with slugs would do too much damage at long range.

  • Fixed a bug where the SVU would do too little damage at long range.

  • Fixed a bug where M95 rounds would not kill armored targets with headshots.

